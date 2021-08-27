iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,137,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,422,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

