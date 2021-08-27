iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $216,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,276. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.