iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.61 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.76.

