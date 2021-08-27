iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,642,711 shares.The stock last traded at $29.27 and had previously closed at $29.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.