iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

