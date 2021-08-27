iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.