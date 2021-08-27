iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $14.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

