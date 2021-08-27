iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.44. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

