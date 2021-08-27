iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. 40,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

