iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

