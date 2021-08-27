iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

