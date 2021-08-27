iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

