iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $191,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.26. 562,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $451.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

