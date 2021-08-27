iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 40,652 shares.The stock last traded at $290.86 and had previously closed at $291.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

