iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,534 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $142,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 3,449,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

