ISS A/S’s (ISSDY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISSDY. Danske raised ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ISS A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.