Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,328.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

