J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

