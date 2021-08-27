Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

