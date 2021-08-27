Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

