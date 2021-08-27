Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $120.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

