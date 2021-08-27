James C. Neuhauser Sells 5,000 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FAT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 57,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.09. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

