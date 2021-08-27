Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 7,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.