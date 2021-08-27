Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0950 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $619,198.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.