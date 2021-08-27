JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Shares of JD opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

