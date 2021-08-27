Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

SJM opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

