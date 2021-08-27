Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legend Biotech Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

LEGN opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after buying an additional 2,019,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after buying an additional 253,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,570,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

