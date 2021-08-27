Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $24,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,181 shares in the company, valued at $963,176.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $24,525.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50.

PBPB opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

