Jetcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $718,412.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $790,968.10 and $718,412.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

