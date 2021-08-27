JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

