JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

