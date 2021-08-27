JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $271.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

