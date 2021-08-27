JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

