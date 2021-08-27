JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

