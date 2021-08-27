JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,828.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,848.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,613.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

