Jim C. Walton Sells 840,503 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

