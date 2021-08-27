Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142,525 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $456.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

