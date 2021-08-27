Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. 77,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

