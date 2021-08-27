Joseph Stilwell Buys 11,425 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.42 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

