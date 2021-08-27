Joseph Stilwell Buys 11,425 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.
Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.42 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
