Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.23. 110,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,971,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

