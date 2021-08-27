Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.23. 110,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,971,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.