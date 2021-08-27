K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

