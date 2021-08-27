Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 606 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

