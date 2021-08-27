Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.60. 4,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

