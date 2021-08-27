Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $760,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Karen A. Foster sold 264 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $8,941.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $56.57 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.99, a PEG ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

