Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $457.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $459.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

