Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

