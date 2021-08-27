Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 5,828 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

