Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 10,331 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 96.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $38,587,000. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

