Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 801,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.