Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $58,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.13 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

